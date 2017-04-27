Nevada education board wants to prioritize teacher evals

Dena Durish, deputy superintendent for educator effectiveness and family engagement with Nevada's Department of Education, at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 10, 2016. )Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — School districts hoping to take advantage of the next round of state grants will have to focus proposals on three key areas — including more training for principals on the teacher evaluation system.

Nevada State Board of Education shifted its tentative priorities during a meeting Thursday.

Department officials initially recommended prioritizing proposals that called for training on how to set student learning goals, but board members wanted to be sure principals are trained on how to conduct observations.

“Until leadership evaluates human capital correctly, I’m not sure investing in anything else in the Nevada Educator Performance Framework is correct,” board member Mark Newburn said.

For the 2016-17 teacher ratings, 80 percent will come from the principal observation. The remaining 20 percent is split between state testing data and student learning goals set locally.

In following years, observations will drop to 60 percent and the two test scores areas will each increase to 20 percent.

A testing glitch caused the initial round of teacher evaluations to be scored 100 percent on principal evaluations. Under the model, almost 99 percent of teachers — even those working in the state’s lowest-performing schools — were rated effective or highly effective.

“This is a new piece of our evaluation, so we know it needs continued professional development work,” said Dena Durish, the state’s Deputy Superintendent for Educator Effectiveness and Family Engagement.

State priorities

On Thursday, the state board set proposal priorities for:

Teacher preparation, recruitment and leadership;

Updated and newly adopted Nevada Academic Content Standards;

School leadership development, which includes training on setting student learning goals and conducting observations under the Nevada Education Performance Framework, the teacher evaluation tool.

Gov. Brian Sandoval’s proposed budget includes $4.8 million in grants for each year of the 2018-19 biennium, the same amount approved in the 2015 session. The funding for the program and the priorities are subject to approval by the Legislaturem and lawmakers can work with that number or tweak the board’s priorities.

The priorities set Thursday will be considered when the fund comes up for a budget discussion, tentatively scheduled for May 11.

