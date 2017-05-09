Nevada governor signs handful of bills into law

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval in Las Vegas earlier this year. (Benjamin Hager/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday signed four bills into law besides the Clark County School District reorganization bill.

Here are the details:

Assembly Bill 387, which ensures that a two-hour suicide prevention training requirement for social workers to be licensed must by completed every two years.

Assembly Bill 54, which extends the length of time an employer has to report a worker’s non-fatal vehicle crash. The changes were made to conform with federal law.

Assembly Bill 35, which changes state law in a way that conforms with national standards for regulating the insurance industry.

Assembly Bill 476, which covers e-notaries who work as notaries of electronic records. The bill will help the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office establish regulations for e-notaries.

