2017 Legislature

Nevada governor signs handful of bills into law

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 8, 2017 - 5:33 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday signed four bills into law besides the Clark County School District reorganization bill.

Here are the details:

  • Assembly Bill 387, which ensures that a two-hour suicide prevention training requirement for social workers to be licensed must by completed every two years.
  • Assembly Bill 54, which extends the length of time an employer has to report a worker’s non-fatal vehicle crash. The changes were made to conform with federal law.
  • Assembly Bill 35, which changes state law in a way that conforms with national standards for regulating the insurance industry.
  • Assembly Bill 476, which covers e-notaries who work as notaries of electronic records. The bill will help the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office establish regulations for e-notaries.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

