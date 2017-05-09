Nevada governor signs handful of bills into law

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday signed four bills into law besides the Clark County School District reorganization bill.
Here are the details:
- Assembly Bill 387, which ensures that a two-hour suicide prevention training requirement for social workers to be licensed must by completed every two years.
- Assembly Bill 54, which extends the length of time an employer has to report a worker’s non-fatal vehicle crash. The changes were made to conform with federal law.
- Assembly Bill 35, which changes state law in a way that conforms with national standards for regulating the insurance industry.
- Assembly Bill 476, which covers e-notaries who work as notaries of electronic records. The bill will help the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office establish regulations for e-notaries.
