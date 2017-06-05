Nevada Legislature adds $25 million for UNLV med school funding

Preliminary architectural rendering for the UNLV Medical School building. (UNLV)

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature on Monday pushed forward with a bill to allocate $25 million in new money to UNLV’s fledgling medical school, contingent upon getting a private donor to match the state funding.

The funding was added to Senate Bill 553 by the Assembly Ways and Means Committee. The bill also appropriates $1.75 million for advance planning for a UNLV College of Engineering Academic and Research Building.

The bill must make it through the legislative process Monday, the last day of the session. It is expected to pass easily.

The $25 million for the medical school will be placed under the control of the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee, which will release the funds upon finalizing the donor match.

The funding is to be directed to the construction of the medical school at UNLV. Lawmakers were told total construction costs for the school are estimated at between $100 million and $200 million. The cost depends in part on the size of the medical school classes, which could be 120 students or 180 students.

A budget bill sent to Gov. Brian Sandoval by lawmakers will increase general fund support for the medical school from $19.6 million this year to $21.8 million in 2017-18 and $30.2 million in 2018-19.

The UNLV School of Medicine received preliminary accreditation status in October 2016, confirming that it could accept 60 students for its charter class beginning in the fall. More than 900 applications were received, with about 60 percent coming from Nevada residents.

The State Board of Regents recently called into question the school’s fundraising strategy, which centers on finding a $100 million donor to fund the construction of the new medical education building. Medical School Dean Barbara Atkinson had previously said that the school would secure the donor by the close of the current legislative session.

Given the fundraising difficulties, Regent Allison Stephens, vice chairwoman of board, said the addition of $25 million for the medical school was not expected, but wasn’t too surprising either.

“I think it’s kind of a given that they’re having trouble finding a donor,” Stephens said. “It was discussed at the previous legislative session. Hopefully they continue to believe they’re able to do it, and that this is just a setback.”

A ‘complete surprise’

Regent Trevor Hayes said it was a “complete surprise” to hear about it on Monday morning, as the money was not listed a high priority in the budget request from the Nevada System of Higher Education. Planning money for a new engineering building on UNLV’s campus was.

“Any time the Legislature wants to support higher education, I’m very thankful,” he said. “I think it would be a better fit for the engineering building because we need to spur more donations for it, as compared to a project for which we’ve been told for two years that a major donor has been coming in any day now.”

Atkinson told the Review-Journal the governor will be making an announcement as soon as today regarding an anonymous donation of $25 million.

She said she’s pleased with the amount, which will allow the school to move forward with architectural drawings and a full plan for the building.

“There’s a good chance we’ll have the rest by the time we need to start the building,” she said.

