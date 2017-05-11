Nevada Legislature honors longtime Boulder City mayor Ferraro

Robert Stanley Ferraro (Courtesy)

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature paused Thursday to honor the life and legacy of native son and former longtime Boulder City Mayor Robert Ferraro.

Both chambers adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution 9, commemorating Ferraro’s contributions to public service in the state he loved.

Ferraro died April 29 of natural causes. He was 81.

“Known for his positive personality and ever-present smile, Bob Ferraro loved helping the people of Boulder City and was known for returning every call he received,” the resolution states.

Born and raised in Paradise Valley north of Winnemucca, Ferraro moved to Boulder City in the late 1960s.

He was appointed to the Boulder City Council in 1976 and served three appointed terms as mayor before becoming the city’s first elected mayor in 1999, eventually serving six separate terms in total. He retired from public office in 2008 as one of the longest-serving public officials in Nevada history.

Gov. Brian Sandoval also released an executive order Thursday, ordering flags to half-staff on May 19 in Ferraro’s honor. A companion proclamation declares May 19, 2017, as “a day in honor of Robert Stanley Ferraro.”

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.