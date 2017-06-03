Nevada Legislature mired in partisan standoff over controversial ESAs

Nevada Senate Minority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature found itself in a high-stakes standoff Saturday that could put a $270 million hole in the upcoming general fund budget.

The potential financial black hole hinges on funding for the controversial Education Savings Accounts, which Democrats have rejected but which are a line in the sand for Republicans.

Republicans in both the Senate and Assembly are adamant about getting funding for ESAs, which would provide parents with state tax dollars to send their children to private schools. Gov. Brian Sandoval proposed $60 million for the program, but that money was moved into the main public education budget by Democrats instead in votes this past week. The education budget bill is on its way to Sandoval.

Without ESA funding, Republicans have refused to vote for the budget bills. They are passing anyway because Democrats are in the majority and the measures require simple majority votes. Except for one: the capital improvements budget proposal, Senate Bill 546.

Here, according to information provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is where the problem lies.

SB546 requires a two-thirds vote because it also reimplements a 17 cent property tax rate to pay for the construction bonds and existing debt service.

If the bill does not pass, the 17 cent property tax rate is no longer in place, and the state general fund will have to pay the debt service on existing construction bonds, creating a $270 million hole over two years.

The state’s bond rating also would likely be reduced without the property tax revenue source, raising debt service costs even further.

This is where Sandoval and lawmakers find themselves with the session set to expire Monday at midnight.

So far Republican lawmakers have refused to budge on their budget votes without ESA funding and the capital construction bill is going nowhere.

The capital construction bill also includes projects near and dear to the hearts of many lawmakers and state government officials, including Sandoval. It has $33 million for a 96-bed veterans home in Sparks. The bill, which needed 14 votes to pass, was defeated by a 12-9 party-line vote in the Senate earlier this week.

Without support from Republican lawmakers, it is up to Sandoval, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, to figure out how to resolve the impasse.

And it is even more complicated than just getting the capital construction bill passed.

When Democrats moved the $60 million in proposed ESA funding into the public education bill, it left no revenue source to fund the school choice measure even if there was an agreement to do so.

A bill that would impose a 10 percent retail tax on the sale of marijuana could generate more than $60 million in new revenue, but that money by law must go to the public schools budget.

The marijuana tax bill also has failed to advance because of Republican opposition. It too requires a two-thirds vote.

All this is in play with less than 72 hours to go in the 2017 session, and Sandoval has vowed not to call a special session of the Legislature should it fail to get its business done by the constitutionally mandated 120-day deadline.

Adding to the pressure for the Democrat majority in the Legislature is that the Senate, because of Republican opposition, cannot waive a rule requiring 72 hours before bills can get a final vote.

As a result, all Assembly bills that need to pass this session have to be introduced in the Senate for first reading on Saturday. Second readings would come Sunday with final votes on Monday, the last day of the session.

Assembly bills not making this Saturday deadline will fail.

