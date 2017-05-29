Nevada Legislature pauses to honor Memorial Day

CARSON CITY — They died in the prime of life, soldiers of wars throughout the nation’s history.
That was the Memorial Day message Assemblyman Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, shared with his colleagues on the Assembly floor on Monday.
“May our service here be worthy of their sacrifices,” said Edwards, a retired Navy officer.
Nevada lawmakers typically work on Memorial Day, as the session’s end is rapidly approaching, and the 2017 session was no exception.
Assembly members took a moment, however, to reflect on sacrifices as they slogged through bills. And many members of the Nevada Legislature took to Twitter to honor those who have served.
