Nevada Legislature pauses to honor Memorial Day

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Assemblyman Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, listens to testimony in a committee hearing at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — They died in the prime of life, soldiers of wars throughout the nation’s history.

That was the Memorial Day message Assemblyman Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, shared with his colleagues on the Assembly floor on Monday.

“May our service here be worthy of their sacrifices,” said Edwards, a retired Navy officer.

Nevada lawmakers typically work on Memorial Day, as the session’s end is rapidly approaching, and the 2017 session was no exception.

Assembly members took a moment, however, to reflect on sacrifices as they slogged through bills. And many members of the Nevada Legislature took to Twitter to honor those who have served.

