2017 Legislature

Nevada Legislature pegs $25K for Gov. Brian Sandoval portrait

By Sean Whaley Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 5, 2017 - 2:47 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Not that anyone is trying to rush him out the door, but the Assembly on Friday introduced a bill appropriating $25,000 for an official portrait of Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Sandoval is in his second and final term as governor, and will leave office in early 2019. Sandoval’s portrait will join those of other governors handing in the capitol hallways after he leaves office.

A couple of Nevada governor portrait trivia nuggets:

  • Two portraits were painted of Gov. Richard Kirman, the first paid for by the state, the second apparently by a group of citizens. The second is the one that hangs in the capitol. The location of the first painting is unknown.
  • Two portraits were painted of Gov. Charles Russell, both paid for by the state. The second hangs in the capitol, the first was destroyed at the order of the Legislative Commission. The first painting by Jade Fon Woo was rejected by the family for not being a good likeness. The rejection had racial overtones.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

