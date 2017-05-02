Nevada Legislature pushes bills to spend extra money

Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the second day of the Nevada Legislative session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The day after lawmakers were told they have about $140 million more in tax revenue to spend, bills that will consume some of that windfall were introduced in the Nevada Legislature.

On the Assembly side, five bills seeking funding to cover shortfalls in the current budget were introduced Tuesday.

Assembly Bill 493 seeks $1.3 million for unbudgeted outside medical care for prison inmates. Assembly Bill 494 seeks $16.4 million to cover additional expenses due to a larger than expected Medicaid caseload in the current budget.

Other measures seek smaller amounts, but it is expected many more such bills will consume some of the new revenue projected Monday by the Economic Forum.

One big-ticket item will be additional funding to support a higher-than-expected student enrollment in the current budget, particularly in Clark County.

The forum projected $44 million more in tax revenue this year due to the strong economy, the last year of the current budget, and $96 million more in the new proposed two-year budget that will start July 1.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has recommended that most of the new revenue be used to further support public education.

Lawmakers may have some spending ideas of their own as the session moves toward adjournment June 5.

But the Clark County Education Association is backing Sandoval’s suggestion.

“The governor’s good stewardship and proven track record demonstrate that he understands the importance of investing in public education to ensure students with unique needs are successful,” the organization said in a statement issued Monday. “Now both Democrats and Republicans have an opportunity to build on the work done in the 2015 legislative session and to make one of their legislative priorities a reality.”

