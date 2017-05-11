ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Nevada marijuana DUI bill sent to Sandoval

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 11, 2017 - 2:17 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave final legislative approval Thursday to a bill updating testing requirements to prove driver is impaired by marijuana.

Assembly Bill 135 now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval for consideration.

The measure eliminates urine samples as a measure to detect marijuana levels that would constitute impairment.

Medical researchers said while urine testing can identify whether someone consumed marijuana, it cannot reliably determine if someone is impaired.

AB135 retains legal limits set in 1999 for drivers’ blood content of THC, the psychoactive chemical in pot. Anyone with a blood-THC level at or above 5 nanograms per milliliter is considered too high to drive.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like