Nevada Senate bill protects people who post online reviews

CARSON CITY — Businesses would be prohibited from using form contracts that waive the rights of consumers to post reviews of goods or services under a bill passed unanimously Wednesday by the Nevada Senate.

Senate Bill 185 declares such contracts unenforceable and makes violations a misdemeanor. It also imposes civil fines of up to $2,500 for a first offense and $5,000 for subsequent offenses. An additional $10,000 fine could be levied if a court finds the violation was “reckless, willful or wanton.”

The bill is a response to fines some business include in contracts to prevent consumers from posting unflattering reviews on public forums such as Yelp, the online business review website.

SB185 was passed unanimously by the Senate and now moves to the Assembly.

