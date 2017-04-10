Nevada Senate committee hears guardian oversight bills

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Senate Judiciary committee took up a pair of bills Monday aimed at protecting vulnerable Nevadans who are under guardianships.

Assembly Bill 130 would create the Office of the State Public Guardian, with a state guardian appointed by the Nevada Supreme Court. The office would include two investigators and two auditors who could assist local courts in investigating cases where abuse or fraud are suspected.

Mineral County Public Guardian Mike James was the only opposition to the bill. But he said a proposed an amendment to that would limit the state guardianship office role to that of a statewide compliance officer would likely change his stance.

Under current law, the court does not have jurisdiction over a trust that benefits a person under guardianship, often referred to as wards. Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, said his bill prevents the court from acting if a trustee is withholding money from the ward or forcing them to live in poverty when there might be abundant funds in a trust.

AB 254 would give the court that jurisdiction.

No one opposed AB 254.

