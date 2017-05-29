ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Nevada Senate OKs internet privacy bill

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 29, 2017 - 4:43 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate unanimously approved a bill Monday requiring internet providers and website operators to tell Nevada consumers what information they gather from users and how that data is used.

Senate Bill 538, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, now goes to the Assembly for consideration.

The bill is as state response to the repeal of federal rules by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in April. The Federal Communications Commission rules were to take effect this year.

At least two states have enacted internet privacy laws and more than a dozen others are considering legislation following the federal government’s repeal, according to committee testimony.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com r 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
