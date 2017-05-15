Nevada Senate panel endorses ‘pink tax’ ballot question

Nevada State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Nev., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A proposal to exempt feminine hygiene products from state sales tax was unanimously endorsed Monday by the Senate Finance Committee.

Senate Bill 415 seeks a 2018 ballot question asking voters to amend the Sales and Use Tax of 1955 to exempt tampons and sanitary napkins from sales tax.

Because Nevada’s sales tax was initiated through voter referendum, it can only be changed by another vote of the people.

During earlier hearings, supporters of the bill said removing the so-called “pink tax” is a matter of fairness because the existing tax penalizes women for their gender and biology.

SB415 is co-sponsored by Sens. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, and Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson.

It now goes to the Senate floor.

A similar bill is pending in the Assembly, though it would expand an exemption to include diapers for children and adults.

