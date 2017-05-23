Nevada Senate passes baby changing tables bill

(Thinkstock)

CARSON CITY — A bill requiring new public buildings to include baby changing tables accessible to both men and women won unanimous approval Tuesday in the Nevada Senate.

Assembly Bill 241, sponsored by Speaker Jason Frierson and Assemblyman Justin Watkins, both Las Vegas Democrats, requires local building codes be updated to mandate that every permanent public building with a public restroom be equipped with one or more baby changing tables accessible to men and women.

It would apply to buildings constructed after Oct. 1. There is an exemption for buildings where children are not allowed.

The bill now goes back to the Assembly to concur with a minor amendment added by the Senate.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.