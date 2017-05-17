Nevada Senate takes another step toward annual sessions

The Nevada State Legislature building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate took another step Wednesday toward annual legislative sessions, passing a resolution to start the lengthy process.

Lawmakers have attempted for years to amend the constitution to allow for limited annual sessions. They currently meet other year.

Under Senate Joint Resolution 11, sessions in odd-numbered years would begin on the first Monday in February and be limited to 90 legislative days, which would be spread out over 120 consecutive calendar days.

In even-numbered years, the session would begin the first Monday in March and last no more than 30 days over a 45 calendar-day period.

Supporters argue having yearly sessions would allow lawmakers to address economic challenges or other policy issues that arise in a timely manner.

SJR11 would also allow legislators to receive regular pay. Currently, they are only paid for the first 60 days of a 120-day session held every two years — roughly $150 per day or $9,000 per session. They also receive per diem.

The resolution would have to be approved by the Legislature this year and in 2019. It would then go to voters in 2020.

