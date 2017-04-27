ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Nevada senator tunes in a new way to pass time

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
April 26, 2017 - 7:05 pm
 

CARSON CITY — State Sen. Mo Denis found a creative way to pass the time while waiting for the Senate to convene Wednesday.

Denis, D-Las Vegas, sat quietly at his desk picking out tunes on his iPad using the app Garage Band. Before long, other lawmakers and others in the chamber perked up their ears to listen.

Republican Sen. Don Gustavson of Sparks even sauntered over to get a quick lesson on how to do it on his phone.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
