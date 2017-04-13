ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Pair of guardianship oversight bills headed to Nevada Assembly vote

By Colton Lochhead Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2017 - 12:39 pm
 

CARSON CITY — An Assembly committee unanimously passed a pair of bills that would add oversight to guardianships in Nevada.

Assembly Bill 130 was amended and would create the State Guardianship Compliance Office instead of the Office of the State Public Guardian. The office would include the compliance officer, which the Nevada Supreme Court would appoint, two auditors and two investigators, and would help local courts investigate cases of fraud and abuse in guardianships.

The bill also makes it so guardians must get court approval before being paid from the assets of a person in their care.

Assembly Bill 254 adds court oversight to trusts in guardianship cases.

Both bills will go for a vote on the Assembly floor.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

