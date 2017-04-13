Pair of guardianship oversight bills headed to Nevada Assembly vote

The exterior of the Supreme Court of Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — An Assembly committee unanimously passed a pair of bills that would add oversight to guardianships in Nevada.

Assembly Bill 130 was amended and would create the State Guardianship Compliance Office instead of the Office of the State Public Guardian. The office would include the compliance officer, which the Nevada Supreme Court would appoint, two auditors and two investigators, and would help local courts investigate cases of fraud and abuse in guardianships.

The bill also makes it so guardians must get court approval before being paid from the assets of a person in their care.

Assembly Bill 254 adds court oversight to trusts in guardianship cases.

Both bills will go for a vote on the Assembly floor.

