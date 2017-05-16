Pot lounge bill heads to Assembly, but Sandoval signature appears doubtful

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s pot lounge legislation inched closer to becoming a reality Tuesday, but Gov. Brian Sandoval appears wary of signing the bill should it hit his desk.

Senate Bill 236 passed out of Assembly Government Operations on Tuesday. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Tick Segerblom, would authorize local governments to allow for various forms of public use, including consumption lounges. The bill now goes to the full assembly for a vote.

If approved there, it goes to Sandoval, but he might be hesitant to give his stamp of approval.

“The Governor has called for Nevada’s recreational marijuana industry to be restricted, responsible, and ultimately respected,” the governor’s spokeswoman Mari St. Martin said in a statement.

“He is doubtful whether ‘pot lounges’ would achieve these stated goals but will review the legislation should it arrive on his desk for signature.”

The bill cleared the Senate by a 12-9 party-line vote last month, with Independent Sen. Patricia Farley — a supporter of regulated retail marijuana — voting with Democrats.

A similar measure was moving through the Colorado Legislature this year. That bill cleared the state Senate, but was stopped cold after Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper threatened to veto it.

Hickenlooper told local media in Denver he was against having any smoking in workplaces and was worried such a measure could attract the ire of the federal government and give the Department of Justice a reason to go after the state’s billion dollar marijuana industry.

That bill was gutted in Colorado’s lower house and eventually died without going to Hickenlooper’s desk as the Colorado Legislature concluded last week.

At the local level, Clark County is mulling consumption lounges that would be inside a marijuana dispensary or in an adjacent space.

The proposal has support from the marijuana industry, gaming regulators and some resorts because they believe it will give tourists a place to smoke marijuana purchased while visiting Las Vegas.

Segerblom told the Review-Journal after the meeting that these clubs could be integral in fulfilling the governor’s budget, which included nearly $70 million in taxes from marijuana sales.

“This is really for the resort industry and tourism,” Segerblom told the Review-Journal Tuesday. “If [Sandoval] is going to try to raise $70 million in taxes from tourists, arguably they need to have a place to use it.”

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.