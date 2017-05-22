Protection order bill headed to Nevada governor

The Legislative Building in Carson City, Nevada (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave unanimous approval Monday to a bill extending temporary protection orders when the target of the order cannot be found to receive service.

Assembly Bill 177 now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his review.

Under existing law, a temporary protection order is valid for 30 days. A court can grant an extended protection order after the adverse party is notified and a hearing is held with 45 days of when the application for the extended order is filed.

AB177 allows for two, 90-day continuances of temporary protection orders if the adverse party cannot be found to be served.

