ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Protection order bill headed to Nevada governor

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 22, 2017 - 4:14 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave unanimous approval Monday to a bill extending temporary protection orders when the target of the order cannot be found to receive service.

Assembly Bill 177 now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his review.

Under existing law, a temporary protection order is valid for 30 days. A court can grant an extended protection order after the adverse party is notified and a hearing is held with 45 days of when the application for the extended order is filed.

AB177 allows for two, 90-day continuances of temporary protection orders if the adverse party cannot be found to be served.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like