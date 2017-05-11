ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Resolution supporting Nevada’s national monuments advances

By Sean Whaley Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 4:58 pm
 

CARSON CITY – A resolution supporting the national monument designations for Gold Butte and Basin and Range passed the Senate Natural Resources Committee on a party-line 3-1 vote Thursday.

Assembly Joint Resolution 13 will now go to the full Senate. The measure already passed the Assembly, also on a party-line vote of 27-17.

Democrats in the Nevada Legislature want President Donald Trump to lay off Nevada’s national monuments.

Trump has ordered a review of 22 national monument designations, including the two recent Nevada designations by former President Barack Obama.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
