Roberson’s removal from Nevada panel sparks Republican ire

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Nev., Feb. 7 (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State Sen. Patricia Farley at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Senate Republicans cried foul Tuesday when the Democratic majority named six members to Nevada’s Legislative Commission, ousting the GOP minority leader in favor of an independent.

The appointment of Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, in place of Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, changes the dynamics of the 12-member commission that handles policy issues between regular legislative sessions.

Six members from both the Senate and Assembly are named, and traditionally the partisan makeup has been evenly split.

Senate members announced Tuesday include Democrats Aaron Ford, Kelvin Atkinson and Mo Denis; Republicans Ben Kieckhefer and Scott Hammond; and Farley.

“I think this is a sad day for this body and this institution,” Kieckhefer of Reno said on the floor.

“Historically the Legislative Commission has functioned in a nonpartisan manner,” he said. “Converting it into a partisan body I think is a significant step in the wrong direction.”

Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, served in the last interim as vice chairman and was not reappointed. He took exception to the exclusion of Roberson from the panel.

“You have never not had the minority leader on the Legislative Commission, and I find that offensive,” he said.

Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, conceded the change differs from the past, but added, “I think adding a member … of a third party that we have not had should serve us well.”

Kieckhefer called that a “red herring,” noting Farley, though an independent, caucuses with the Democrats.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.