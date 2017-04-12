Sandoval’s ESA bill gets move to keep it alive in Nevada Legislature

Nevada Gov. Brain Sandoval, left, and Andre Agassi share a moment during a press conference to announce that Democracy Prep Public Schools will assume school operations of Andre Agassi Preparatory Academy in the fall of 2017. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The governor’s Education Savings Account bill was sent to the Senate finance committee before being discussed by the Senate education committee Tuesday, a necessary measure to keep the bill alive.

With a Friday deadline looming in the Nevada Legislature, the education committee sent the bill forward without a recommendation.

Senate Bill 506 makes changes to the program that passed in the 2015 session. The program never got off the ground because the state Supreme Court ruled the funding mechanism was unconstitutional.

Gov. Brian Sandoval included $60 million for the program in his 2017-19 budget. That is not expected to be enough to cover the nearly 8,000 parents who signed up under the 2015 bill.

The governor’s bill would move the administration of the program from the treasurer’s office to the state Department of Education in a new Office of Educational Choice that would also oversee the Opportunity Scholarship program approved in 2015.

