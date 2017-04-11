Sarah Winnemucca may get her day in Nevada

A statue of Sarah Winnemucca seen Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013 inside Nevada State Capitol Building in Carson City, Nev. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — A bill designating Oct. 16 as Sarah Winnemucca Day in Nevada was approved Tuesday by the Assembly Government Affairs Committee.

Assembly Bill 435, to honor the Paiute princess who served as a translator for the U.S. military in the 1800s, now moves to the full Assembly.

Winnemucca could speak five languages by the age of 14 and spent much of her life negotiating between different cultures and educating others about the harsh life of her people.

Winnemucca was born in 1844 in western Nevada. Her grandfather was chief of the Paiute tribe. She died on Oct. 16 1861.

