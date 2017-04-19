School bus leasing gets unanimous OK in Nevada Senate

A Clark County School District bus is reflected off a mirror in the Northwest Bus Yard, CCSD, 10901 West Washburn Road on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

CARSON CITY — School districts could lease school buses and other vehicles for private events under a bill approved Wednesday by the Nevada Senate.

Senate Bill 164, sponsored by Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, sets conditions for the leasing, such as security deposits and indemnification for the district and the district’s bus driver against any liability claims.

It limits the number of buses or vehicles a district can lease at any one time to 8.5 percent of its fleet.

The measure was approved 21-0 and now goes to the Assembly.

