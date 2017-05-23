ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Senate panel OKs bill barring stalkers from possessing guns

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 23, 2017 - 3:35 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate on Tuesday voted 19-2 to pass a bill that forbids firearm possession by people convicted of stalking or with extended orders of protection against them.

Judges have that ability as an option under existing Nevada law, but Senate Bill 124 establishes stiffer penalties. The crime would be a felony, which carries a sentence of one to six years in prison.

The offense is currently a gross misdemeanor, which carries up to a year in jail or a fine.

Earlier Tuesday the measure passed the Senate Finance committee on a 6-1 vote, with Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, opposed.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
