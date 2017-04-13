Several marijuana bills pass Nevada Senate committee

Marijuana products sit in a drawer at BLÜM Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Dispensary on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

CARSON CITY — Lounges, massages and brownie packaging were among the plethora of marijuana bills that took the first major step towards becoming Nevada by passing the Senate Judiciary committee on Friday.

Here are the bills, including how they were amended and how the committee voted:

SB 236

What it would do: Allow local governments to permit marijuana lounges and other marijuana consumption licenses. In concept, this could allow for special events like Electric Daisy Carnival or other concerts to allow for marijuana consumption if approved by the local governments.

Amendments: Changed the allowable distance of a marijuana consumption permit to 300 feet from a community facility, down from 1,000 feet.

Vote: 4-3 (party lines, with all Republicans opposed).

SB 277

What it would do: Allow the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, which regulates the medical marijuana program, to share patient registry information with the Department of Parole and Probation.

Amendments: none

Vote: 7-0.

SB 344

What it would do: This bill would place several limits on edible marijuana products, including setting a THC per-serving limit and prohibits companies from making, selling or using any advertising that would appeal to children (no mascots, cartoon characters, toys, etc,). Also would require edible packaging to be opaque.

Amendments: Lowered the proposed THC limit on edible serving sizes from 25 to 10 milligrams.

Vote: 7-0

SB 374

What it would do: Prevent professional licensing boards, such as for barbers or masseuses, from disciplining members who use marijuana.

Amendments: Would add opioid addiction to the list of conditions that would qualify a person for a medical marijuana card and allow for marijuana-infused massages.

Vote: 4-3 (party lines, with all Republicans opposed).

SB 375

What it would do: Allow the state and Nevada Native American Tribes to enter into marijuana cooperation agreements, where the tribes could oversee the programs on tribal lands but would have to follow state laws.

Amendments: One logistical change that moves it to a different section of the Nevada Revised Statutes.

Vote: 7-0.

A sixth bill, SB 329, which makes a host of changes to the state’s medical marijuana laws, was referred to the finance committee. The move exempts the bill from a coming Friday deadline for bills to make it out of the original committee.

