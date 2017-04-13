Several marijuana bills pass Nevada Senate committee

CARSON CITY — Lounges, massages and brownie packaging were among the plethora of marijuana bills that took the first major step towards becoming Nevada by passing the Senate Judiciary committee on Friday.
Here are the bills, including how they were amended and how the committee voted:
SB 236
What it would do: Allow local governments to permit marijuana lounges and other marijuana consumption licenses. In concept, this could allow for special events like Electric Daisy Carnival or other concerts to allow for marijuana consumption if approved by the local governments.
Amendments: Changed the allowable distance of a marijuana consumption permit to 300 feet from a community facility, down from 1,000 feet.
Vote: 4-3 (party lines, with all Republicans opposed).
SB 277
What it would do: Allow the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, which regulates the medical marijuana program, to share patient registry information with the Department of Parole and Probation.
Amendments: none
Vote: 7-0.
SB 344
What it would do: This bill would place several limits on edible marijuana products, including setting a THC per-serving limit and prohibits companies from making, selling or using any advertising that would appeal to children (no mascots, cartoon characters, toys, etc,). Also would require edible packaging to be opaque.
Amendments: Lowered the proposed THC limit on edible serving sizes from 25 to 10 milligrams.
Vote: 7-0
SB 374
What it would do: Prevent professional licensing boards, such as for barbers or masseuses, from disciplining members who use marijuana.
Amendments: Would add opioid addiction to the list of conditions that would qualify a person for a medical marijuana card and allow for marijuana-infused massages.
Vote: 4-3 (party lines, with all Republicans opposed).
SB 375
What it would do: Allow the state and Nevada Native American Tribes to enter into marijuana cooperation agreements, where the tribes could oversee the programs on tribal lands but would have to follow state laws.
Amendments: One logistical change that moves it to a different section of the Nevada Revised Statutes.
Vote: 7-0.
A sixth bill, SB 329, which makes a host of changes to the state’s medical marijuana laws, was referred to the finance committee. The move exempts the bill from a coming Friday deadline for bills to make it out of the original committee.
Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.
Votes postponed
The Senate Judicary Committee postponed the vote on three marijuana bills, which could mean they will not make it out of this session. Bills without an exemption must be passed by committee by Friday. Committee chairman Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, said after the meeting he expects these bills to be voted on during Friday’s hearing.
Those bills were:
SB 341 — To allow for more marijuana dispensaries and let Nevada universities research the effects of cannabis.
SB 396 — The amended version of the bill would authorize the growing and production of industrial hemp, as well as protect masseuses who use marijuana-infused oils for massages.
SB 416 — Establishes medical marijuana apprenticeship programs.