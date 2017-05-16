Transgender name change bill unanimously passes Nevada Assembly

Nevada Gov. Brain Sandoval interacts with the media during a press conference on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Andre Agassi Preparatory Academy, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A bill allowing transgender people to change their names without publishing their new and original names in a newspaper was passed unanimously Tuesday by the Assembly, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Senate Bill 110 waives the requirement to publish name changes if the reason is to conform to an individual’s gender identity. Supporters say the bill is necessary to replace an outdated system that violates personal privacy.

The bill previously passed the Senate on a unanimous vote.

Transgender witnesses told a legislative panel at a hearing earlier this session that a requirement to publish new and original names as part of a legal change exposes them to discrimination and threats.

“All transgender people have an increased risk of being the victim of violence and discrimination when their identities are exposed, and are faced with a personal safety risk with publication of a name change,” said Brooke Maylath of Reno at the February hearing. “It is a matter of life and death to protect ourselves.”

