Victims’ rights bill gets unanimous OK in Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY — The Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy Committee unanimously passed a bill Monday that would allow victims of harassment, sexual assault and stalking to terminate leases early.

Assembly Bill 247 would allows victims to terminate leases without financial penalties with the showing of certain documentation.

To qualify, the tenant would need to show the landlord a copy of the police report or an order of protection. A similar law already exists for victims for domestic violence.

The bill now goes to the full Senate. The Assembly passed the bill unanimously.

