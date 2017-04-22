Vote pushes Juvenile Justice Bill of Rights law to Nevada Senate

Members of the Nevada Assembly say the Pledge of Allegiance during the fourth day of the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly on Friday unanimously passed legislation that would put in place a Juvenile Justice Bill of Rights for youthful offenders.

Assembly Bill 180 would make law practices that juvenile detention facilities typically follow as a matter of policy and practice.

Examples include access to medical care, adequate food, an attorney. The bill also says offenders cannot be punished by being deprived of food, a daily shower or exercise.

Another right in the legislation is regular access to parents or a guardian. The bill now goes to the Senate.

