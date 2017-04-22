ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Vote pushes Juvenile Justice Bill of Rights law to Nevada Senate

By Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2017 - 5:24 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly on Friday unanimously passed legislation that would put in place a Juvenile Justice Bill of Rights for youthful offenders.

Assembly Bill 180 would make law practices that juvenile detention facilities typically follow as a matter of policy and practice.

Examples include access to medical care, adequate food, an attorney. The bill also says offenders cannot be punished by being deprived of food, a daily shower or exercise.

Another right in the legislation is regular access to parents or a guardian. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like