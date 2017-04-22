Vote pushes Juvenile Justice Bill of Rights law to Nevada Senate

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly on Friday unanimously passed legislation that would put in place a Juvenile Justice Bill of Rights for youthful offenders.
Assembly Bill 180 would make law practices that juvenile detention facilities typically follow as a matter of policy and practice.
Examples include access to medical care, adequate food, an attorney. The bill also says offenders cannot be punished by being deprived of food, a daily shower or exercise.
Another right in the legislation is regular access to parents or a guardian. The bill now goes to the Senate.
