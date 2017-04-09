Week in review: First lady makes her voice heard

Nevada First Lady Kathleen Sandoval talks on Friday to the Assembly Judiciary Committee about Assembly Bill 472, which would overhaul the state's juvenile justice system. (Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – Nevada lawmakers talked about a range of issues in the ninth week of the legislative session, including juvenile justice reforms, stronger oversight of higher education, fracking and bestiality.

On the flip side, there was one thing Assembly Republicans were instructed not to talk about: The lavish spending of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Here are the details:

Juvenile justice

Gov. Brian Sandoval’s biggest fan was at the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Friday: Nevada First Lady Kathleen Sandoval. She and former state Supreme Court Justice Nancy Saitta made a presentation about Assembly Bill 472, a set of broad reforms to juvenile justice that would better coordinate county and state juvenile justice agencies and workers.

With thorough assessments and programs based on results and evidence, it’s a measure intended to reduce recidivism and keep juvenile offenders from returning.

The bill has broad support across the juvenile justice system, including the Clark County public defender’s office and the Clark County district attorney’s office. “This is going to be a game-changer,” said Jack Martin, director of Clark County’s Juvenile Justice Department.

Higher education

Possibly coming to the Nevada System of Higher Education: More oversight of the system and protections for government whistleblowers who disclose falsehoods or illegal acts by their employer.

The Assembly Committee on Government Affairs heard Assembly Bill 390, which would prohibit retaliation against all state employees, including in higher education, who communicate directly with legislators about false information disseminated by an employer or evidence of illegal activity.

Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, D-Las Vegas, said the genesis of the bill is last year’s resignation of former Chancellor Dan Klaich following an investigation by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that found a report portrayed as written by an independent consultant was orchestrated by the chancellor’s office.

Separately, Assembly Joint Resolution 5 would remove the Board of Regents from the Nevada Constitution, giving lawmakers the authority to enact changes.

LVCVA spending

Assembly Republicans received instructions to stay quiet about one particular issue from Ross Hemminger, a spokesman for Assembly Minority Floor Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas.

The topic at hand was the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s lavish spending on booze, showgirls and other perks, documented in a Review-Journal investigative report.

The directive told lawmakers that “nothing good comes from engaging on this.”

Meanwhile, a bill could provide a mechanism to investigate questionable spending by state and local agencies like the LVCVA. The Assembly Government Affairs Committee heard Assembly Bill 404, which would create an inspector general’s office to investigate potential waste, fraud and abuse in government.

The bill was introduced in the Legislature before the LVCVA report came out and isn’t a response to any particular agency’s spending or problems. Still, the Review-Journal report on LVCVA spending gave the bill presenters one more example demonstrating why an inspector general is needed.

Bestiality

Nevada lawmakers demonstrated an ability to talk about a different sensitive topic: bestiality.

The Assembly Committee on Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining heard Assembly Bill 391, which would make bestiality illegal in Nevada.

Nevada is one of a handful of states where it’s not a crime to have carnal relations with animals. This measure would make bestiality a gross misdemeanor, or a felony when the animal is killed or seriously injured.

The Humane Society praised the sponsor, Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, for backing the legislation.

“It takes a great deal of courage to bring it forward,” said Warren Hardy, a lobbyist for the Humane Society.

— Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau