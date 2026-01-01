26 things in ’26: What’s coming to Las Vegas in the new year

From new places to eat and drink to news on a possible NBA expansion team to the next things coming to Sphere, here’s what to look forward to in 2026.

Trump says he’s dropping push for National Guard in Chicago, LA and Portland, Oregon, for now

EINSTEIN (2026-2027) is a drama with comedic undertones starring Matthew Gray Gubler as Lew Einstein. Brilliant but directionless, the great grandson of Albert Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve the most puzzling cases. Pictured: Matthew Gray Gubler. Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the NBA's board of governors at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof signs autographs before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk along during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

World acclaimed rock climber Alex Honnold at the Calico Basin in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

World acclaimed rock climber Alex Honnold at the Calico Basin in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Performers make a surprise appearance during an event announcing HallowScreamCon and HallowScreamFest Las Vegas 2026 in Las Vegas Oct. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Rei Hotoda was introduced as Las Vegas Philharmonic's next music director on Saturday night at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. (Paul Mullins)

WWE champion Cody Rhodes answers some questions on the stage before fans during a WrestleMania kick off party hosted by experience/hospitality company On Location at the Grand Prix Plaza on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Logan Paul makes his entrance during WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Passengers depart in their Zoox vehicle leaving from Resorts World on Friday, Sept. 05, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The salon inside the Zero Bond private membership club. (courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas)

The bar inside the Zero Bond private membership club. (courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas)

Chiefs fans sisters Margie Morrison of Kansas City, left, and Amy Glynn of Boise, Idaho celebrate outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their team takes on the 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

About the most you can hope for in a new year is that it will be at least a little better than the one that just ended.

Some years, that doesn’t take much.

There’s enough coming in 2026, though, to at least keep things interesting.

Here are 26 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2026.

1. Looming sports decisions

It feels as though Las Vegas and Seattle have been the two cities in line for NBA expansion since roughly 2008, when the Supersonics moved to Oklahoma City. In December, commissioner Adam Silver finally signaled that the league should decide on expanding in 2026.

Allegiant Stadium is the front-runner to host Super Bowl 63 in 2029. NFL sources have said that decision could be announced in March.

2. The Ultimate new year

It’s going to be an absolutely massive year for the Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship and its fans. On Jan. 24, UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena will kick off the seven-year partnership during which its numbered events will be shown on Paramount+ at no additional cost for subscribers. The streamer also has ordered new seasons of “Dana White’s Contender Series” and “The Ultimate Fighter.” Then there’s that June 14 card scheduled for the South Lawn of the White House.

3. WrestleMania’s return

WrestleMania 41 — the first time pro wrestling’s biggest event had been held in Las Vegas since 1993 — made so much money for the WWE, the company yanked WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans in favor of running it back in Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas didn’t fare too poorly with the event, either. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said WrestleMania 41 generated more than 140,000 additional room nights and an economic gain of more than $200 million.

4. Take me out to the ballpark

The A’s will host the Angels for Big League Weekend (March 7-8). The team will return to Las Vegas Ballpark for regular season games against the Brewers (June 8-10) and Rockies (June 12-14).

It will be Banana Ball without the Savannah Bananas when the Party Animals take on the Loco Beach Coconuts for three games (April 30-May 2).

The Tri-City Chili Peppers will bring their “Cosmic Baseball” — black lights make the balls, bats, bases and uniforms glow — to the park (Oct. 2-3).

5. Keeping up with the casinos

After opening Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump á Paris at Paris Las Vegas and Pinky’s by Vanderpump in the Flamingo, Lisa Vanderpump will debut her biggest Las Vegas project to date: the Vanderpump Hotel.

Caesars Palace will unveil nearly 1,000 refurbished suites in the Augustus Tower as well as a new VIP check-in lounge.

Flamingo Las Vegas will introduce a redesigned lobby with a new bar and upgraded VIP check-in area, as well as a revamped Bugsy’s Bar.

Cadence Crossing, Boyd Gaming’s first development in 20 years, will replace Jokers Wild.

Poker Palace will reopen after an extensive renovation.

6. Station Casinos turns 50

On July 1, 1976, Frank Fertitta Jr. opened a small casino called, simply enough, The Casino. That property evolved into Bingo Palace and, eventually, Palace Station. Look for Station Casinos to go all out this summer celebrating the anniversary.

Elsewhere, the Golden Gate will turn 120, the Flamingo and the Golden Nugget will be 80, Binion’s will turn 75, the Fremont will turn 70, Caesars Palace will be 60, Park MGM (formerly the Monte Carlo) and The Strat will turn 30, the Palms will be 25 and Resorts World will be 5 years old.

7. Filling Sphere

When it isn’t busy with “The Wizard of Oz” screenings, Sphere will launch new residencies with Illenium (March 5-April 4), No Doubt (May 6-June 13) and Carín León (Sept. 4-13). The returning acts announced so far are Zac Brown Band (Jan. 9-17), Eagles (Jan. 23-Feb. 28), Backstreet Boys (Feb. 5-15), Phish (April 16-May 2) and Kenny Chesney (June 19-27).

8. Festival comings and goings

After canceling the 2025 edition, Sick New World is returning on April 25 with headliners System of a Down and Korn. The 29th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, set for April 9-12, will be the last one organized by founder Tom Ingram. Punk Rock Bowling is taking the year off.

9. The biggest shows in town

Some concerts are so massive, only a stadium can contain them. Allegiant will welcome Luke Combs (March 21), Morgan Wallen (May 1-2), Ed Sheeran (July 18), AC/DC (Aug. 1), Guns N’ Roses (Aug. 22) and Foo Fighters (Sept. 26).

10. Musicians who’ll stay awhile

An illness forced Dolly Parton to postpone her six shows scheduled for last month. The makeup dates (Sept. 17-26), which will mark her first extended run in Las Vegas in 33 years, are part of a massive year for new residencies in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She’ll be joined there by Def Leppard (Feb. 3-28), Cyndi Lauper (April 24-May 2) and Jennifer Lopez (March 6-28).

Marc Anthony, the other half of that Y2K power couple with Lopez, will perform at BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau (Feb. 13-21 and July 24-Aug. 1, with additional dates to be announced).

Look for Zayn at Dolby Live at Park MGM (Jan. 20-31), Hilary Duff at Voltaire at The Venetian (Feb. 13-15 and May 22-24), Foreigner with a 20-piece orchestra at the Venetian Theatre (March 6-14) and Boy George and Culture Club at the Venetian Theatre (March 18-28).

11. New places to party

Pool season will have a new heavyweight with the arrival of the 46,000-square-foot Omnia Dayclub at Caesars Palace.

XS at Wynn Las Vegas will close for an extensive renovation in late summer before reopening in the fall.

Country star Luke Combs is taking over the former Margaritaville space at the Flamingo with Category 10, a three-story music venue with dancing, food and drinks inspired by his song “Hurricane” that’s expected to open in the fall.

Hogs & Heifers is planning to reopen this summer on Main Street near Bridger Avenue.

Another Stoney’s Rockin’ Country is scheduled to open at Sunset Station.

Blue Martini, which closed in July after 18 years at Town Square, will open a new three-story location this spring at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

12. Dining destinations

Stix Asia will bring 12 dining stalls representing Asian street market culture to the former Sundry food hall space at UnCommons.

Red Rock Resorts is adding Good Pie, With Love, Always and Randy’s Donuts to its food court.

The Cliff, a $55 million redevelopment of a Henderson office complex, will count The Taco Stand, Killer Whale Creamery and The Barista Botanist among its early food offerings.

13. Casual dining

Hawaiian diner Zippy’s is opening locations in Summerlin and North Las Vegas, bringing its total number of valley restaurants to five.

The Hat, Southern California’s beloved home of pastrami dip sandwiches, will celebrate its 75th anniversary this spring with the opening of its first Nevada outlet, at 6215 S. Rainbow Blvd.

After some delays, Siegel’s Bagelmania is expected to open its Boca Park location.

A Hello Kitty Cafe is coming to the Forum Shops at Caesars, marking the third one on the Strip.

Irv’s Burgers will open its third location here, this time in the Green Valley Ranch food court.

Redhead Burger, a smash burger spot out of South Beach, is coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

14. At the movies

While making “Elvis,” director Baz Luhrmann discovered lost footage of Presley’s legendary Las Vegas residency that ran from 1969 to ’76. He cobbled that together with other rare audio and video recordings to craft the documentary “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,” which is scheduled to open in Imax theaters on Feb. 20.

Nicolas Cage portrays John Madden opposite Christian Bale as Raiders owner Al Davis in David O. Russell’s “Madden,” due out Nov. 26.

“Mattress Mack,” based on the life of the furniture store owner and high-stakes sports bettor, is set to be released.

Aubrey Plaza is producing and starring in a movie about Hollywood madam turned Nye County bird enthusiast Heidi Fleiss.

15. The smaller screen

Jude Law will portray Siegfried Fischbacher opposite Andrew Garfield as Roy Horn in Apple TV’s “Wild Things,” written by John Hoffman, co-creator and showrunner of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Nic Cage also will star in the MGM+ series “Spider-Noir,” based on the Marvel comics, as an aging private investigator in 1930s New York.

Las Vegas Academy graduate and “Criminal Minds” alum Matthew Gray Gubler will return to CBS, solving crimes as Albert Einstein’s great grandson Lew, during the 2026-27 season.

“Strip Law,” an animated comedy about an uptight Las Vegas lawyer who partners with a magician to win cases, is coming to Netflix on Feb. 20.

16. New heights of fame

Alex Honnold, Las Vegas’ favorite rock climber, will attempt to free solo his way up the outside of Taipei 101, a 1,667-foot skyscraper, live on Netflix on Jan. 23. Honnold will star in “From the Edge,” the next movie announced for Sphere, alongside free diver Alenka Artnik, skier Markus Eder, BASE jumper Katie Hansen Lajeunesse and surfer Kai Lenny. He’ll also host the Nevada travel series “Get a Little Out There With Alex Honnold.”

17. Get pumped

Mark Wahlberg’s Municipal Gym, powered by EōS Fitness, is set to open in Downtown Summerlin. “This will be the first time in history that luxury and serious fitness meet,” Wahlberg said in an Instagram video announcing the project in 2024.

Life Time Durango, the company’s third luxury health club location in the valley, is expected to open late in the year on 15 acres at Sunset Road and Durango Drive.

18. The dopest games around

The Enhanced Games, the one-night spectacle coming to Resorts World on May 24, is billed as a competition for “the world’s best athletes, fully unleashed and powered by science.” In other words, they’ll have access to performance-enhancing drugs.

19. Scare city

Horror will continue taking over the valley. A year after the opening of Universal Horror Unleashed, HallowScreamCon and HallowScreamFest are set to debut Oct. 1-4. HallowScreamCon promises more than 20 themed, immersive zones while HallowScreamFest has planned live entertainment, performances and interactive events across the city.

After sitting out two of the past three years, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows will return with The Nest, a new haunt replacing the classic Castle Vampyre.

20. Boldly returning

“Star Trek” is turning 60. As part of the yearlong celebration, the three surviving original cast members — William Shatner, George Takei and Walter Koenig — are scheduled to attend the annual ST:LV: Trek to Vegas convention Aug. 5 to 9 at the Rio.

21. Rise of the machines

Zoox, the autonomous ride-hailing service, will begin offering driverless rides to and from T-Mobile Arena and Sphere. Waymo, meanwhile, has said it will bring its self-driving vehicles to Las Vegas in 2026.

22. Passing the baton

Rei Hotoda, music director of the Fresno Philharmonic, will begin leading the Las Vegas Philharmonic as its music director in July. She’ll announce her first season on Feb. 14 and will conduct the symphony’s May 9 performance, “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

23. A new home for the arts

Third Street, the arts and media incubator that will be anchored by Vegas Theatre Company, Vegas City Opera, Las Vegas Sinfonietta and Laugh After Dark, has signed a 31-year lease for the former movie theaters at 814 S. Third Street. While the grand opening isn’t scheduled until 2027, initial spaces are expected to open in 2026.

24. Don’t forget your Versayce

It feels as though Majestic Repertory Theatre, which will turn 10 this year, may have been building toward this moment all along. Founding artistic director Troy Heard, creator of “Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody” and “The Craft’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody,” has set his sights on one of our fair city’s greatest cinematic contributions with “Showgirls: An Unauthorized Musical Parody.” The show, debuting Jan. 15, comes with a warning that it “contains nudity, sexual situations, R&B grooves and absolutely zero taste.”

Later in the year, Majestic will present a version of “Romeo and Juliet” that’s set against the backdrop of a No Kings protest.

25. Skyrockets in flight

Between the New Year’s Eve spectacular and the Fourth of July detonations that make many neighborhoods sound like war zones, it’s easy to get firework-ed out in Las Vegas. The 2026 International Fireworks Championship Las Vegas is looking to change that. The event, coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 21, promises “incredibly intense and creative displays, exploding lower to the ground.”

26. Zero Bond, take two

Zero Bond makes a return to this list after its planned 2025 opening was delayed. The private membership club, established in Lower Manhattan in 2020, is scheduled to open its second-ever location at Wynn Las Vegas in March. Amenities will include a members-only dining room, private valet, a salon, a disco lounge, private wine lockers, a cigar lounge, a contemporary sculpture garden and the knowledge that photography is prohibited and phone calls are allowed only in designated areas. General members will pay a $1,000 initiation fee and $2,750 in annual dues, while founding members will pay a $50,000 initiation fee and $7,500 in annual dues.

If you don’t make the cut into the ultra-exclusive club, Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse, from Zero Bond creator Scott Sartiano, will open next to it. Three-time James Beard Foundation award winner Alfred Portale will direct the menu. And, yes, it will be open to the public.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.