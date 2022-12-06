27 inmates on hunger strike in Northern Nevada prison

The strike at Ely State Prison began Dec. 1, Nevada Department of Corrections officials said.

In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison, the location of Nevada's execution chamber. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

More than two dozen prisoners are on a hunger strike at a state prison in Northern Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced in a statement that 27 inmates at Ely State Prison were hunger striking as of Monday.

The strike began last Thursday and originally included 39 prisoners, according to the statement issued Monday afternoon by the department’s acting public information officer, W.C. “Bill” Quenga.

“The NDOC takes seriously the health and welfare of the offenders in its custody and is working to resolve this matter,” he said.

The statement came after media reports Monday cited a group called Return Strong, which advocates for prison reforms in Nevada, saying inmates were striking over a number issues, including the conditions inside the prison.

The department also acknowledged why the prisoners were on a hunger strike, which means they are refusing food.

“The strike began Dec. 1, 2022, mostly in protest of the food portions being served but also includes conditions of confinement, property issues and disciplinary sanctions,” Quenga’s statement said.

Quenga added that the number of hunger strikers changes daily because some of the strikers will refuse food one day and then eat the next.

Food is made available every day to the hunger strikers, Quenga said.

But he added that Nevada prison officials are looking at the portion sizes distributed to the inmates for their daily meals.

“The NDOC is auditing portion sizes at all facilities throughout the state and reviewing the contract with the current food vendor. Additional complaints are also under review,” Quenga said.

The hunger striking prisoners are “being monitored for weight and other health-related statistics,” he said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.