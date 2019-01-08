2nd suspect charged in Houston shooting death of Jazmine Barnes

Authorities announced Tuesday that a second man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old Houston girl, whose death her family had initially believed was racially motivated.

The casket of Jazmine Barnes is removed from the funeral hearse to be taken inside the Community of Faith Church for a memorial service, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Houston. (Marie De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

This photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Larry D. Woodruffe. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the 24-year-old Woodruffe was charged Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, with capital murder in the Dec. 30 slaying of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A mourner approaches the casket of Jazmine Barnes during a viewing ceremony before the memorial services on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at the Community of Faith Church in Houston. Barnes was fatally shot, Dec. 30, 2019, while in a car with her family during an attack that investigators say appears to be a case of mistaken identity. (Marie De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Three women hold a man as he becomes emotional approaching the casket of Jazmine Barnes during a viewing ceremony before the memorial services on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at the Community of Faith Church in Houston. Barnes was fatally shot, Dec. 30, 2019, while in a car with her family during an attack that investigators say appears to be a case of mistaken identity. (Marie De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 file photo, Christopher Cevilla, father of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes who was fatally shot Dec. 30, 2018, while in a car with her family, speaks during a news conference, in Houston. Jazmine Barnes is being remembered Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, during a memorail at The Community of Faith in Houston. One suspect, Eric Black Jr., has been charged with capital murder in the slaying. (Nicole Hensley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HOUSTON — Authorities announced Tuesday that a second man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old Houston girl, whose death her family had initially believed was racially motivated.

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office said 24-year-old Larry D. Woodruffe has been charged with capital murder in the Dec. 30 slaying of Jazmine Barnes.

Authorities previously said that they believe Woodruffe was the person in an SUV who fired upon Jazmine and her family as they drove to a grocery store. The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. has also been charged with capital murder.

Authorities say Woodruffe and Black mistakenly thought they were attacking people they’d previously fought at a club hours earlier when they shot at Jazmine and her family.

The family had described the shooter as a white man driving a red pickup truck, prompting concerns by them and activists that her death was a hate crime.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he believes the family’s initial description was sincere and the man in the red truck was likely a bystander who left the scene of the shooting.

Woodruffe was charged as Jazmine’s funeral took place Tuesday afternoon, attended by hundreds of people at a Houston church.

Woodruffe and Black were both taken into custody on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they identified Woodruffe and Black as suspects based on a tip from social activist and writer Shaun King that was corroborated by their investigation.

While Black was charged on Sunday with capital murder, Woodruffe was being held in the county jail on a drug charge while authorities prepared a capital murder charge against him.

Court records did not list an attorney for Woodruffe.