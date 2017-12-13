3 children killed in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that killed three people in the central valley Wednesday afternoon. An officer at the scene said three children were killed.

Las Vegas police are investigating a serious, multiple-injury crash Wednesday in the central valley. Kevin Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash that killed three people in the central valley Wednesday afternoon.

Several body bags are visible at the crash scene near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road. A Metropolitan Police Department officer at the scene said three children were killed.

The accident appears to be related to an impaired driver, but the incident is still under investigation, a Metro release said.

Police responded about 3:10 p.m. to the crash.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed that three people died in the crash, but he did not provide their ages.

Seven people — two in critical condition— were transported to a hospital, he said during a briefing. One of the people transported was the driver of one of the vehicles involved.

Several volunteer counselors with the Trauma Intervention Program also were dispatched to the scene.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Officers said to avoid the area, and traffic was being diverted.

Roads are expected to remain closed throughout the night.

No further information was immediately available.

