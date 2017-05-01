3-year-old revived after being found in swimming pool

North Leonard Lane and Vegas Drive

A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool Sunday night.

The toddler fell into a pool about 6:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of North Leonard Lane, near Vegas Drive and North Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Family members pulled the toddler, who was not breathing, out of the pool. Family members performed CPR, Rogers said, and the child was breathing when officers arrived.

The child was taken to University Medical Center and was crying and breathing about 7 p.m., he said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

