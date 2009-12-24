50-year-old faces murder charge in woman’s death

Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the discovery of a woman found dead in her apartment on Dec. 15.

Jon Hendie Morris faces a charge of murder in the death Mecenda Mazone, 34, who was found by police at the her home at the Bonanza Park Condominiums, 2221 W. Bonanza Road, near Rancho Drive.

Morris told detectives that he killed Mazone during a fight in early November, according to police.

Police said Morris has been charged with beating Mazone in the past. Court records show he has a preliminary hearing on a felony domestic battery charge scheduled for Jan. 4.

When police confronted him over Mazone’s death, Morris was already being held at the Clark County Detention Center on the domestic battery charge, police said. He is being held without bail.