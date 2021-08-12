103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
News

80 exposed after child sent to school with COVID, Washoe district says

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 - 4:59 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2021 - 5:33 pm
The Washoe County School District, which covers the Reno area, said in a statement Wednesday th ...
The Washoe County School District, which covers the Reno area, said in a statement Wednesday that the parent had also tested positive and “refused to communicate” with Marce Herz Middle School after a student was sent to school with a case of COVID-19. (Google)

RENO — About 80 people have been exposed to the coronavirus after a school district in northern Nevada said a parent knowingly sent a child to school two days after learning the student tested positive.

The Washoe County School District, which covers the Reno area, said in a statement Wednesday that the parent had also tested positive and “refused to communicate” with Marce Herz Middle School.

The names of the student, parent and other exposed people were not released.

Some students were sent home to quarantine but the district did not specify how many there were. Those kept from school are expected to participate in home-learning and keep up with school work, officials said.

The district urged parents and others to cooperate with disease investigators.

“It’s imperative that we collect information from positive cases in order to reduce transmission in the community,” the statement said.

Unvaccinated students sent home may return to school if they take COVID-19 tests after five days of quarantine and test negative and are free of symptoms, the district said.

Fully vaccinated students may return to school if they are free of symptoms and bring their vaccination records for validation by a school nurse, the district said.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Derek Carr unsure of status for Saturday
Raiders report: Derek Carr unsure of status for Saturday
2
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
3
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
4
Armed man who forced closure of I-15 in both directions arrested
Armed man who forced closure of I-15 in both directions arrested
5
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislati ...
Lawmakers question need for Innovation Zone governments in Nevada
By / RJ

A scheme to carve out self-managed, county-level government jurisdictions built on and dedicated to advancing innovative technologies such as blockchains got its most detailed public airing to date Thursday before a special committee formed to vet the concept.

Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on We ...
Parents sue Sisolak, CCSD over mask order in schools
By / RJ

Parents of two students at Clark County schools have filed a class action lawsuit against Gov. Steve Sisolak and the school district alleging that ordering students to wear masks violates their constitutional rights.