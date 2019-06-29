9 injured in North Las Vegas crash Saturday

Nine people were hospitalized after a crash in the north Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon involving three cars and a bus, officials said.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an accident involving three cars and a bus on Lake Mead Boulevard near Tonopah Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nine people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday afternoon involving three cars and a bus in the north Las Vegas Valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers and fire crews were called about 12:51 p.m. to the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive, near Simmons Street, after reports of a multi-vehicle crash, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The crash involved three cars and a bus, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Nine people were taken to the hospital, and one person was in critical condition, Clark said.

Multiple people were trapped after the crash, but all have since been rescued, fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

SERIOUS MVC: TOC: 12:51PM. W Lake Mead Bl near Tonopah Dr serious 3 car, 1 bus MVC, at least 1 victim critical, Heavy Rescue 44 requested for entrapment, 1 victim now out & enroute to Trauma center. #PIO1NEWS E106,3, R106,3,301, HR44, EMS1, B1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 29, 2019

Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions is currently closed from Tonopah Drive to Comstock Drive, Clark said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

