News

9 injured in North Las Vegas crash Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2019 - 2:13 pm
 
Updated June 29, 2019 - 3:53 pm

Nine people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday afternoon involving three cars and a bus in the north Las Vegas Valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers and fire crews were called about 12:51 p.m. to the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive, near Simmons Street, after reports of a multi-vehicle crash, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The crash involved three cars and a bus, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Nine people were taken to the hospital, and one person was in critical condition, Clark said.

Multiple people were trapped after the crash, but all have since been rescued, fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions is currently closed from Tonopah Drive to Comstock Drive, Clark said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

