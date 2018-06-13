90-minute blackout at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport causes flight delays

The power outage at Terminal 1 ended just after 9 a.m. The airport said operations were resuming, but “some delays will occur as processes catch up with backlogs in baggage claim, at gates and in check-in at Terminal 1.

Passengers at baggage claim wait for the power to be restored at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A power outage has affected parts of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, including the baggage claim area, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A power outage cut off power to Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas for about 90 minutes on Wednesday morning, causing flight delays and impacting ticketing and baggage operations.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said electricity was lost around 7:30 a.m. to the terminal and A, B and C concourses. The airport said shortly after 9 a.m. on Twitter that power was restored.

Lights are back on in Terminal 1 but we will still need time before operations resume normally. We appreciate everyone’s patience and calm demeanor during this trying morning. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 13, 2018

A cheer went up as the lights came back on at McCarren’s Terminal 1. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/ld8XbY9srS — Michael Quine (@Vegas88s) June 13, 2018

The airport said operations were resuming, but “some delays will occur as processes catch up with backlogs in baggage claim, at gates and in check-in at Terminal 1. We’re working hard to get things back to normal and appreciate everyone’s patience this morning.”

Shortly before power was restored, the airport said that three airlines that use the terminal — Allegiant, Southwest Airlines and Spirit Air — and had instituted “ground stops,” meaning they were delaying incoming flights at their points of departure. It was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Terminal 1 also is used by American and Delta airlines.

Travelers were advised to check with their airlines for details on a particular flight.

NV Energy said the airport outage was apparently the result of equipment damage.

It also reported a separate outage early Wednesday affecting about 1,100 customers in Henderson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.