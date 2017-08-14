Arizona community college board member arrested on drug charges

An elected member of the Mohave Community College’s governing board was arrested early Monday after drugs were found in his Kingman, Arizona, home.

(Thinkstock)

An elected member of Mohave Community College’s governing board was arrested early Monday after drugs were found in his Kingman, Arizona, home.

The Kingman Police Department reports that the MAGNET narcotics task force at 6 a.m. searched Jon Longoria’s home on the 4000 block of Gordon Lane. The search culminated a weeklong investigation into a possible methamphetamine lab being operated Longoria’s property.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki said in a statement that methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the home. Evidence suggests drugs sales and manufacture were done in the home, Sochocki said.

Longoria, 57, was released from prison in January 2010 after serving 11 years for previous drug convictions.

In a statement following the arrest, the college expressed surprise and said it knew of no investigation or legal concerns surrounding Longoria.

“(Longoria) was a qualified and eligible candidate when the voters elected him in 2014 to represent District 4 on the MCC Board of Governors. Mr. Longoria’s arrest is in no way related to the daily educational services MCC provides to students and the community.”