Arizona escapee caught at campground
PHOENIX — An escaped state prison inmate and his fiancee who have been on the run for weeks were captured Thursday in northeastern Arizona after being spotted by Forest Service workers, officials told The Associated Press.
August 19, 2010 - 8:52 pm