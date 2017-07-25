Arizona governor appoints Mohave County supervisor to bench

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Steven Moss to a vacancy on the Superior Court, creating an opening on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s appointment to fill a judicial post will create a vacancy on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

Ducey has appointed District 5 Supervisor Steven Moss to the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Division 3 Mohave County Superior Court judge Steve Conn.

Moss, a Fort Mohave Republican who was an attorney for more than 20 years before he was elected supervisor, could take the bench in the northwest Arizona county as early as next week.

“Steven’s substantial legal experience in civil and family law matters and his commitment to the citizens of Mohave County as Mohave County supervisor are impressive,” Ducey said in a news release. “He has shown great intellect, integrity and work ethic throughout his career, which has earned him the respect of the community.”

The Board of Supervisors will select someone to serve out the 3 1/2 years remaining in Moss’ second four-year term as supervisor.