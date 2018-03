With her big brother Nicholas Ortiz at left, Sophia McWilliams, 2, dances in a princess costume in one of the exhibits at the Discovery Children’s Museum on Sunday

Brianna Sanches, 8, reacts as she experiences hurricane force winds in an exhibit at the Discovery Children's Museum on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014. Nearly 200 at risk children served by The Salvation Army, The Shade Tree Shelter, Marion Earl Elementary School or St. Jude's Ranch were invited to enjoy exclusive access to the museum. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Landon Guisewhite, 6, rolls a ball sown a race track in one of the exhibits at the Discovery Children's Museum on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014.

Tori Guay, 10, pretends to be a vet as she examines an x-ray in one of the exhibits at the Discovery Children's Museum on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014.

Kennedy Kiels, 5, reacts as water is sprayed in one of the exhibits at the Discovery Children's Museum on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014.

With her big brother Nicholas Ortiz at left, Sophia McWilliams, 2, dances in a princess costume in one of the exhibits at the Discovery Children's Museum on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014. Nearly 200 at risk children served by The Salvation Army, The Shade Tree Shelter, Marion Earl Elementary School or St. Jude's Ranch were invited to enjoy exclusive access to the museum. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

