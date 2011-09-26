Attorney for Mormon church offers dire warning at water pipeline hearing

6120696-0-4

Every spring will run dry in the vast valley just west of Nevada’s only national park if the Southern Nevada Water Authority is allowed to pump all the groundwater it wants and pipe it to Las Vegas.

That was the dire warning delivered Monday by an attorney for a new and perhaps unexpected voice of opposition to the pipeline project: the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"The aquifer will shrink. The land will subside," said Las Vegas attorney Paul Hejmanowski , speaking on behalf of the Mormon church as a state hearing opened in Carson City on the authority’s massive pipeline plans. "You can monitor it, you can quantify it, and in the end, you can lament it. But you can’t fix it."

The authority is seeking state permission to tap up to 126,000 acre-feet of groundwater a year from Spring Valley in White Pine County and Cave, Dry Lake and Delamar valleys in Lincoln County. Most of the water — 19 applications totaling more than 91,000 acre-feet — is being sought in Spring Valley, just west of Great Basin National Park.

In his sharply worded opening argument, Hejmanowski stressed that the church’s objections are specific to the authority’s plans in Spring Valley, not the project as a whole. But the opposition comes at a crucial spot for the project.

Spring Valley is the anchor basin for the authority’s multibillion-dollar pipeline network, which would carry water about 300 miles south to the Las Vegas Valley and could supply about 350,000 homes.

Spring Valley also is home to the Cleveland-Rogers Ranch, where the Mormon church runs about 1,750 head of cattle on 67,000 acres of private land and grazing allotments. The ranch supplies beef to the church’s welfare program for needy members and its humanitarian outreach worldwide.

Hejmanowski said church leaders think there is some water available for safe export from the valley, but not nearly as much as the authority wants. And while they have no intention of impugning the authority’s integrity or questioning its motives, they can’t just take the agency’s word that everything will be OK, he said.

"Good intentions are no replacement for good science."

opposing views

The hearing began Monday before an audience of a few dozen people in a room at the Legislature.

Seated at the front of the room was State Engineer Jason King, Nevada’s chief water regulator and the man who will decide how much groundwater can be safely removed from the four valleys.

Paul Taggart, attorney for the water authority, opened the proceeding with a broadside against pipeline opponents, who he said have no grounds to argue law or facts so they "just argue."

Taggart said vast amounts of data and evidence would be presented proving "the water is indisputably there" for the authority to take.

"For the opposers to win, they have to prove the state engineer and the courts of Nevada will not enforce Nevada law. And they have to prove the federal government, through its secretary of the Interior, will ignore the Endangered Species Act," he said. "That’s not how it works in a nation of laws."

But Great Basin Water Network lawyer Simeon Herskovits , who represents most of those who have officially protested the project, called Taggart’s remarks "insulting."

In his opening arguments, Herskovits said the hearing would reveal that the water authority’s science isn’t fact and that no amount of mitigation can prevent so much pumping from turning the four valleys into a dust bowl.

Hejmanowski said the church’s analysis is based on the authority’s own data, which he accused agency officials of misinterpreting or failing to adequately scrutinize.

"And because they didn’t dig deeply enough, we’re going to have a catastrophe," he said.

The church’s protest is limited to 12 of the authority’s 19 applications for water rights in Spring Valley, not far from the Cleveland-Rogers Ranch. Those wells threaten the ranch’s water source and could stymie any plans the church might have to expand its operation.

Hejmanowski said if the valley’s namesake springs are pumped dry, the plants and animals living around them will die. Birds might be able to fly off to some other water source, he said. "The others? They can learn to drink dust."

The Mormon church is one of more than 100 protesting parties that joined the fray after the state Supreme Court ordered the state engineer to reopen the protest period for the pipeline project.

The original protest period closed shortly after Las Vegas water officials applied for pumping rights in the four valleys more than 20 years ago as part of a mass filing for unappropriated groundwater across rural Nevada.

‘take no more than you need’

The Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Nation is another new protesting party.

In his opening argument, Paul EchoHawk, a lawyer for the tribes, said the Indian philosophy has been "take no more than you need." He and other opponents suggest there are better ways for the water authority to find more water, including investment in desalination plants on the Pacific Coast and increased conservation in the Las Vegas Valley.

Tribal members also object to groundwater pumping in Spring Valley for cultural reasons.

EchoHawk said large-scale groundwater pumping threatens to wipe out a grove of swamp cedars that was the site of a 19th century massacre. Each of those plants has come to represent an Indian who died there, he said.

After Monday’s opening arguments, the water authority began presenting its case with testimony from General Manager Pat Mulroy.

The hearing is scheduled to last through Nov. 18, with a two-week break in October.

The authority will spend the first three weeks of the hearing laying out its case. Opponents of the project will get two weeks at the end, starting Oct. 31.

Oct. 7 has been set aside for public input, which will be taken starting at 8 a.m. from the hearing site at the Nevada Legislature and by video link from the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas and the Great Basin College campus in Ely.

King is expected to rule on all 25 of the authority groundwater applications in late March.

In previous rulings issued in 2007 and 2008, the state’s chief water regulator granted the authority a total of 59,000 acre-feet of groundwater rights in the four basins.

That is less than half of what the wholesale water agency requested.

Review-Journal writer Ed Vogel contributed to this report. Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350.