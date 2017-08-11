Authorities ID man killed in Lake Havasu boat collision

Authorities have identified the man who was killed when two boats collided on the California side of Lake Havasu last Sunday.

Lake Havasu, Arizona. (Thinkstock)

Henry Rea, 59, Lake Havasu City was dead at the scene of the 9:30 p.m. crash between Havasu Landing and Windsor Beach State Park.

The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office said Rea was operating a 28-foot Eliminator that was northbound when it collided with an eastbound 25-foot Carrera Deck boat. Four people injured in the accident were transported to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is a suspected factor in an ongoing accident investigation.