Authorities investigate California water slide that injured boy

DUBLIN, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a water park in Northern California after a 10-year-old boy veered off a three-story water slide and landed on concrete next to the ride at the park’s grand opening Saturday.

Dublin Assistant City Manager Linda Smith said Monday that the slide and a similarly-steep slide will stay closed until further notice.

City and state safety investigators are trying to figure out what caused the boy to fly off the slide.

The East Bay Times reports the boy had scratches on his back Saturday but was able to walk away on his own after hydroplaning near the bottom of the Emerald Plunge, one of six slides at the newly opened “The Wave.”

The news group captured the dramatic landing on video.