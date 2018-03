Twitter does it again. This time, it’s a great photo from one of the ferry boats that came to the rescue of the passengers on the plane that landed in the Hudson River Thursday.

I’m guessing (and hoping) there will be more photos and videos from witnesses and passengers, but this is the best I’ve seen so far.

It was shot by Janis Krums of Sarasota, Fla.

http://twitpic.com/135xa