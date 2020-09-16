Bars in Washoe County can reopen at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday

Bars in Washoe County can reopen Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., following announcement of the reopening plan last week.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The county, along with the cities of Reno and Sparks, worked with the Washoe County Bar/Taproom Coalition to determine how to reopen safely, according to a release from Washoe County. The state coronavirus task force on Thursday approved the plan to open bars Wednesday night in the county.

The guidelines include mandatory face masks, a 50 percent capacity for bars, 6 feet of social distancing between tables and groups, no congregating away from tables or countertops, and no interactive games such as billiards, darts or video games. Gaming devices regulated by the Nevada Gaming Control Board must have a plastic glass partition separating them, or have only every other machine turned on.

Groups of three people or fewer can sit at bar tops, but individuals must socially distance, the release said.

Task force members last week praised Washoe’s mitigation plan as a model of county-level management, a discussion that prompted the move to approve bar openings there a week early.

The Washoe County Health District asked the state task force to reopen bars because more coronavirus cases in the county were tied to private parties and gatherings at smaller residences, and bars with safety precautions could be a better alternative, the release said.

