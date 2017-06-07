ad-fullscreen
News

Bicyclist dies after dump truck collision in east Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2017 - 12:50 am
 
Updated June 7, 2017 - 1:10 am

A bicyclist died after he collided with a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in eastern Las Vegas.

The bicyclist was crossing South Nellis Boulevard at the East Walnut Avenue intersection when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of the dump truck about 2 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The bicyclist, in his 40s, according to the release, died at University Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him once next of kin is notified.

This is the 62nd traffic death within Metro’s jurisdiction this year and remains under investigation.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
