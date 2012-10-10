Bill Clinton champions Democratic ticket during Nevada stop

7662029-0-4

7662104-6-4

7662074-4-4

President Bill Clinton stumped for President Barack Obama on Tuesday in Las Vegas, hammering Republicans on key issues while rallying support for Obama in the battleground state.

“Nevada, you are the picture of America’s future, so go out there and claim it on Election Day,” Clinton said to cheers at the Springs Preserve amphitheater.

The rally before a partisan crowd of 2,000 drew top Nevada Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley, who is running for the Senate. Congressional hopefuls Steven Horsford and John Oceguera also took the stage on Obama’s behalf and got mentions from Clinton.

The speakers took turns taking shots at Republicans and their party’s presidential nominee, Mitt Romney. They touted Obama’s record through his first term and urged the crowd to let him continue his work.

The crowd was littered with Obama-Biden campaign shirts and signs, though a few Clinton shirts were scattered throughout, including one that read, “We miss you Bill.”

Reid told the audience about his time working with Clinton as president and talked about bridging the gap from those years to Obama’s work toward improving the economy.

“We’re not where we need to be, but with your help, we can carry the ball to where it was before President (George W.) Bush took office,” Reid said.

The Senate majority leader touted legislation passed during Obama’s first term, including a stimulus package to buoy the economy during its worst period since the Great Depression.

And Reid said he stood behind what he called the “historic” health care reform passed under Obama and its benefits for Americans.

“No matter how much Donald Trump and Steve Wynn complain about it, it’s good for the American people,” Reid said.

Berkley, who is running for U.S. Senate in a heated campaign against U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, walked onto the sun-soaked stage side by side with Clinton.

She bashed GOP stances on health care and women’s rights, saying “someone needs to tell them this is the year 2012 and not take us back to the 1950s.”

Clinton was the star of the rally, however. Wearing a gray, pinstriped suit and a light-blue tie, he pulled no punches in attacking Romney and Republicans.

Clinton’s general theme hit on solidifying the middle class and helping the poor work their way up the economic ladder. And he lauded Obama’s positions on key issues, including health care.

Clinton also emphasized the progress the economy had made in recent years, with millions of jobs being created and unemployment dropping below 8 percent for the first time since the crash. He criticized Republicans who slammed the recent unemployment report.

“I want a president and Congress that loves it when unemployment drops,” he said. “I want someone who says, ‘Hallelujah,’ every time the unemployment rate drops.”

And he cautioned against letting millions in anonymous campaign donations decide the race for president.

“I recommend we send out of Nevada a loud-and-clear signal that the future of the United States of America is not for sale,” Clinton said.

It’s unfortunate that Obama can’t run on Clinton’s record – or have Clinton debate for him, said Romney’s Nevada Communications Director Mason Harrison in a response late Tuesday.

“President Obama struggled to defend his disastrous record and has no new ideas to fix the economy, while Governor Romney demonstrated he is a leader who can work across the aisle to create jobs and bring a real recovery to the Silver State,” Harrison said.

Contact reporter Brian Haynes at bhaynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0281.